Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hollyoaks hunk and West End star Duncan James will be visiting Chester this evening (Tuesday, March 28).

The former Blue member, 38, is helping to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Gender Blender at Rosie’s nightclub.

He will be posing for photos with fans at the city’s most popular gay friendly night from about 12.30pm.

(Photo: Cybil Blyth Photography)

He previously attended the club in 2015 where he held a meet and greet during University of Chester's freshers week.

Duncan James is best known as a member of boy band Blue which hit the charts throughout the 2000s with songs such as All Rise and Too Close.

The multi-talented performer went on to release several solo songs before heading to the West End to star in musicals Chicago, Hairspray and Legally Blonde.

He dabbled in television presenting, acted in several television shows and took part in Dancing on Ice, making it to the grand final.

Now he plays Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks, hosts his own radio show on Capital FM and is the lead role in hit musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Tonight he will join drag act Lady Wanda Why during the weekly event for the gay community which features music and giveaways.

There will be ‘current chart, classic cheese and iconic dance music,’ cheap drinks before 11pm and free entry passes at The Liverpool Arms.