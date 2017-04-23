Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from West Cheshire College took a new play on the road.

A group of performing arts learners from the college’s Ellesmere Port campus had the chance to experience life on the move with a touring show thanks to Action Transport Theatre from Whitby Hall and Essar Oil UK.

Eight students took the play, Scooter Race, to six primary schools including four in Ellesmere Port. The collaboration involving Action Transport Theatre and students from the college is now in its fifth year.

The play was based on an original idea by Olivia Andringa, a member of Action Transport Theatre’s Young Writers group. This was then developed by the group with the support of award-winning playwright Kevin Dyer and other theatre professionals.

Students from the college auditioned for the play and the eight selected spent a week in rehearsal at Whitby Hall before taking the show on tour to primary schools.

The play touched on friendship, fun and the fear of the unknown and about wanting to race even when you’re the only kid without a scooter.

It was about being an outsider but most of all a play about a world of unlimited possibilities when all you have are two wheels, buckets of energy and a desire to win.

The project also included workshops led by the college students with Kevin Dyer aimed at raising aspirations among primary school children and opening discussion on topics such as inclusion and bullying.