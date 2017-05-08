Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free bus travel is on offer to students at West Cheshire College.

The college, which has campuses in Ellesmere Port and Chester, has announced it will be providing free transport to students aged 16 to 18 who are studying full-time courses from September this year.

It will be available on existing bus services across Ellesmere Port and Chester through the provision of a bus pass. Students living more than a mile away from the main campus where they study will be eligible.

Helen Nellist, deputy principal of the newly created South and West Cheshire College, said: “We are delighted to be in a position to offer a free transport service to those studying with us in the next academic year which provides far greater accessibility and flexibility to students.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

“After consulting with the college’s student council the feedback received indicated that the cost of transport was in some cases a significant barrier for continuing in education.

“By removing this barrier we envisage this service to be very popular and therefore encourage anybody who hasn’t yet applied to do so quickly.”

She continued: “We encourage students to walk, cycle or car-share to come to college. However where this is not possible the college will provide a bus pass for students to use on existing services into Chester and Ellesmere Port.”

Eligible students can apply by completing an application form. Details are on www.west-cheshire.ac.uk.