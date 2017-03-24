Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not be as erotic as the book but Fifty Sheds of Grey is proving a hit at West Cheshire College in Chester.

The college has launched the five week DIY joinery course for women only.

For people who have never changed a plug, fitted a shelf or changed a lock, the college decided to fix this and offer the new part-time course, exclusive to women, for those wishing to learn about the tricks of the trade.

The aim is to help those who lack the practical skills to attend to general DIY necessities.

The course has already proved popular, having attracting ‘an overwhelming response’, recruiting several students and gaining a lot of interest.

The college has now started another course, again aimed especially at women who are interested in learning new DIY skills.

Sue Lightfoot, who completed the first course, said: “I found this to be a really useful course and I’ve certainly developed a new skill set.

“The camaraderie amongst the group was really infectious. There was no competitiveness, it was definitely a case of team work with a friendly atmosphere and everyone in it to help each other.

“I must also say that our tutor, Neil Whitehead, was fantastic. He was extremely patient with us and took the time to explain everything in detail.”

Neil commented: “Due to the success of the course, we have now been given the green light to run another one which has just started.

“This offers a fun and practical way of learning and is designed to give women the confidence to tackle DIY jobs.

“We aim to provide a wide range of courses at West Cheshire College and we’re delighted to have gained such a great response to this one.”

Another student, Gill Hewitt, said: “I really enjoyed the course and the college made it so welcoming to be a part of. There was a fun and friendly vibe.

“I learnt new skills that will come in very handy for the future and I would certainly recommend this course.”

Both Sue and Gill booked in again as they enjoyed it so much.