Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Cheshire College football team has celebrated the most successful year in its history.

The team carried off the north west regional league title in the English Colleges Football Association/Association of Colleges category 3 championships adding to their ‘phenomenal success’ during the season.

The news came just a couple of months after the team took victory in a two-goal thriller to lift the trophy in the Cheshire Cup Final.

Together with their league win, the college says 2017 will go down in history as their most successful year to date.

Now listed as both league and county cup winners for 2016/17, this is the first time the college has claimed both titles in the same academic season since its football academy was established in 2013.

Jason Doggett, course leader and Football Academy coordinator, said: “The boys put in an unbelievable performance against tough competitors, Manchester City FC Development, to become league champions.

“The team has shown great professionalism, class and unrivalled determination to demonstrate why they should be county cup winners and league champions this year. It truly showcases the hard work of the players and the quality of our Football Academy programme.”

He continued: “Since we began the academy it has been a huge success growing with our reputation year on year. We offer outstanding education alongside excellent football development opportunities and we look forward to continuing this in the future.”

The category 3 level is the regional league for colleges with a good standard of playing football and suitable facilities. It contains the widest range of football teams which actively and enthusiastically take part making for a competitive and enjoyable league according to the college.

The college’s academy runs in conjunction with its sports qualifications enabling students to obtain the skills required for gaining employment. Students get the opportunity to learn and also the chance to be part of the football academy.

Mr Doggett added: “I am extremely proud of our students and how they have represented the college. They have shown immense commitment during the term and they really deserve this success.”