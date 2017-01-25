Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Wales Police had to hot-hoof it down the A55 near Broughton yesterday evening, in pursuit of an unusual suspect.

A bull who had made a bid for freedom from a nearby field at about 8pm.

Motorists spotted officers shining torches in a bid to find the spooked bull and moo-ve it along.

@mrgbennett1 tweeted: “Just been watching @NWPolice chasing a bull down the A55 with torches”

NW Motorway Police added: “Reports of a bull on the A55 Chester bound carriageway, Patrols at scene mooving it along #hereforyou.”