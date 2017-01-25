North Wales Police had to hot-hoof it down the A55 near Broughton yesterday evening, in pursuit of an unusual suspect.
A bull who had made a bid for freedom from a nearby field at about 8pm.
Motorists spotted officers shining torches in a bid to find the spooked bull and moo-ve it along.
@mrgbennett1 tweeted: “Just been watching @NWPolice chasing a bull down the A55 with torches”
NW Motorway Police added: “Reports of a bull on the A55 Chester bound carriageway, Patrols at scene mooving it along #hereforyou.”