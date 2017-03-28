Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun to demolish a landmark Chester pub to make way for 19 affordable homes.

The derelict Highfield pub at the corner of Saughall Road and Western Avenue, Blacon, has stood empty since the last pint was pulled in 2013.

Sanctuary Housing previously submitted a planning application for a two-three storey block of 38 apartments on the site but this was withdrawn on grounds it was unlikely to be approved.

An alternative 21-homes scheme with one, two and three-bedrooms, private amenity space, car parking and landscaping was then lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) but no decision was ever made.

Now Sanctuary has submitted a revised planning application for a reduced number of houses to protect trees at the site.

Danielle Wrigley, development manager, Sanctuary Housing, said: “A revised version of our original application was recently submitted to the local planning department for review. This features plans for 19 homes in a two-storey development.

“Permission has been granted to demolish the building and our contractor is on site to facilitate this work. We expect demolition work to be completed by the end of April.”

Previously there were rumours that the 50-year-old pub could be turned into a Tesco Express but the supermarket later said it had no interest in the site.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said in a statement posted in a report on the Chester and South Clwyd branch website: “Purpose-built estate pubs such as the Highfield, which are predominantly wet-led, are evidently most vulnerable to cheap supermarket booze but it still seems staggering that an area the size of Blacon now only has the Waggon and Horses still open.

“We’re sure the communities affected lament their passing.”