Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chocolate lovers will enter a real life version of Willy Wonka’s factory when artisan chocolatier Rococo moves to larger premises.

Rococo Chocolates is relocating within the city centre from The Grosvenor hotel in Eastgate Street to Northgate Street where Health Hut used to be next door to The Cheese Shop.

Manager Piotr Kubica is enthusiastic about the move, which will take place in mid May.

He said: “At the moment we are in The Grosvenor and we can’t expand. This new shop in Northgate Street is next to a cheese shop so chocolate and cheese always go well together.

“Building work has already started so that’s very exciting. The ground floor is going to be divided into a shopping area and an area where you can sit and enjoy hot drinking chocolate and possibly coffees and teas as well.

“Then we have a small garden at the back which we’re going to open to the public. It’s going to be beautiful. It’s nice and quiet all day long. The idea is to have a secret place where you can meet with your friends, read a book and enjoy chocolate.”

Piotr explains that basement will feature a room ‘designed for chocolate tasting evenings, making chocolate and everything to do with chocolate’.

He continued: “It’s going to be all about chocolate. We’re going to have a little machine inside the store allowing you to make chocolate, from the bean to the bar, so I think this is a fantastic experience because you can’t do anything like this in Chester. There’s nowhere else for you to learn about chocolate.”

And he believes the sessions will prove popular for birthday parties with a difference, especially for youngsters.

Piotr, who says The Grosvenor will return its Brasserie back to how it used to be once Rococo leaves, added: “I think with Storyhouse across the road as well, the whole of Northgate is going to be the new Eastgate, I think, so it’s very exciting.

“The project is just incredible. I can’t wait to step into the place.”

Rococo Chocolates is a small independent chocolatier with five outlets altogether. The Chester store recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

The company was founded by ‘first lady of chocolate’, Chantal Coady, more than 34 years ago, who in 2014 was awarded an OBE in the Queens Birthday Honours for services to chocolate, recognising her long and ground-breaking career.