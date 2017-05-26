Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thunderstorms could spoil a run of glorious weather this weekend.

High pressure brings with it plenty of sunshine as we have seen over recent days, but also the chance of heavy downpours on Saturday (May 27).

If it stays dry we should be able to enjoy highs of 24 degrees.

If it does not there may be a lot of rain falling in a short space of time.

A Met Office severe warning for rain is in place for Cheshire West and Chester, as well as many parts of the north of England, from between 1pm and 11pm.

It promises to be a busy day in the city centre plus the Roman Day action at the Racecourse.

A Met Office weather warning states: "Heavy, thundery showers on Saturday afternoon and evening have the potential to bring localised flooding, hail and frequent lightning."

The Met Office chief forecaster said: "Skies will brighten following a band of showery rain, though rising temperatures will cause heavy showers to develop.

"Whilst many will miss the worst, some places could see 20-30 mm in an hour or less."

Sunday and Monday are expected to be cooler and cloudier as temperatures drop back down below 20 degrees.

