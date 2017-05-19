Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A website helping students figure out where to vote in the General Election says they will likely have 'more impact' in Chester than at home.

Whatever their political leanings, the tool suggests their choice would mean more in a swing seat such as the city constituency.

Under voting rules, students are allowed to be registered both at home and their university.

Labour's Chris Matheson won by a majority of just 93 in 2015, making it a key battleground this time around.

Mr Matheson will be up against Conservative Will Gallagher and Lib Dem Lizzie Jewkes on June 8.

A large student turnout could play a big part in deciding the result.

The website, found here, says you are 'spoilt for choice' if both your home and university constituencies are marginal.

The founder of the innovative site, Matt Morley, devised the idea after his sister sought advice on where to vote.

He said: “Being the political nerd I looked it up.

“After realising that no site was making this process easy and that hundreds of thousands of students could potentially be impacted by this, we decided to build it.”

The reverse applies if the students are originally from Chester and have gone to study elsewhere.

More than 100,000 have already used the comparison tool.

If you are not a student, the company behind the website, Explaain, is creating a similar site for all voters which is due to launch on Monday.

