Weaver Vale MP Graham Evans will line up for his sixth consecutive London Marathon next month.

The Conservative MP will be alongside thousands of runners as he takes on 26.2-mile course alongside fellow Tory MP, Edward Timpson of Crewe and Nantwich .

The pair will be running in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK and the Army Benevolent Fund – The Soldiers’ Charity.

Muscular Dystrophy UK brings together individuals, families and professionals to beat muscle-wasting conditions.

ABF - The Soldiers’ Charity supports soldiers and veterans from the British Army, and their immediate families, in times of need.

It makes grants to individuals through Regiments and Corps, and supports a wide range of specialist charities that sustain the British Army ‘family’, both at home and around the world.

Mr Evans said: “I’m really pleased to be taking part in the marathon again. It’s a terrific event which raises millions for good causes and I’m very proud to be putting on my running shoes.

“Yes, the training can be difficult for such a long race, but nothing compared to what the brave men and women of our armed forces go through to protect us or the challenges faced by a family whose loved one has Muscular Dystrophy.

“It’s an honour to help raise money for these very special causes.”