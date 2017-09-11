Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Road, rail and air services may be affected as the region braces itself for heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the North West and North Wales from 8pm on Tuesday (September 12) to 10am on Wednesday (September 13).

The public is advised to be aware that the weather could affect those travelling.

Some restrictions to roads and bridges are also possible as there is a risk of falling trees as strong winds with gusts of 55-60mph are expected, possibly reaching up to 70mph in some places.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Road, rail and air services may be affected with longer journey time and cancellations possible. Some restriction to roads and bridges are also possible.

"There is a small chance of power cuts and some damage to buildings such as tiles blowing off rooves."