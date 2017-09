The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cheshire police have confirmed that former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving.

Rooney was arrested shortly after 2am today (Friday, September 1) after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit.

The Everton striker has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.