Volunteers came together to litter pick their parish and surrounding fields.

Waverton resident John Little organised a Great British Spring Clean which attracted more than 20 volunteers.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

Armed with litter pickers and sacks, they tidied up the village and its surroundings as part of a national campaign.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The Great British Spring Clean was about getting all those people who care about their environment to take action.”