Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash at the bottom of Watergate Street is causing delays for drivers heading into Chester city centre.

Two cars were involved in the accident near the Watergate at the junction with Nuns Road on Friday (June 9).

Cheshire police officers are at the scene directing traffic.

Motorists coming in from Sealand Road on New Crane Street face a wait to get into the city.

There are also delays in both directions on the inner ring road.

Repair works on the Watergate are ongoing with temporary traffic lights in place.

A55

There are also queues on the A55 eastbound near the Posthouse Roundabout.

A two-vehicle accident means one lane is closed and a tailback has built up towards the North Wales border.

Have you been affected by this? If it is safe and legal tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.