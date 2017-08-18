Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port home care agency has been found to be ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

The inspection was carried out at the Stanlaw Abbey Business Centre service on Dover Drive.

The service, provided Glyn Kershaw, is said to be ‘good’ overall. Its safety, effectiveness, care and responsiveness are all described as good although improvements were found to be needed in how it is led. However, improvements had been made in respect of the good governance of the service.

The watchdog explains the inspection of the location was the first since the registered provider made changes to their registration earlier this year.

In a summary of the inspection, over two days, the inspector said audits in respect of medication ‘were not robust’ and on occasions medication records did not have signatures recorded with no indication on why medications had not been administered. Other auditing of care plans and daily logs were done appropriately.

Questionnaires had been sent out to people who used the service and spot-checks undertaken by the registered provider asked for and recorded their views.

Medication systems were in place and people who relied on staff to assist in medication told the inspector this was never missed.

Recruitment records showed all the necessary checks had been obtained which enabled people who used the service to be confident that people who supported them were suitable for their role.

People felt the staff were trained and knowledgeable about their needs. They commented that staff prepared meals which were well cooked and had regards to their likes and dislikes.

They felt cared about and staff were aware of measures to take to promote their privacy and dignity.

In detailed findings, the inspector said people felt safe using the service commenting ‘Yes I definitely feel safe’ and ‘Yes I trust the staff, they are very good’.

They also commented on medicines saying: “Yes they always remind me to take my medication when I need it.”

Staff did not miss calls although there were occasions when they were delayed by traffic, for example, and people were informed of this. Plans were in place in the case of emergencies arising when assisting people in their own homes

Spot-checks were carried out by the management team as to infection control and accidents and incidents were recorded although no accidents had been reported.

Users considered staff to be knowledgeable and they were confident they knew what they were doing.

People consented to the contents of their care plans and staff always sought to gain consent from them prior to them undertaking tasks. Users suggested the staff were ‘very professional’, ‘very caring’ and ‘go the extra mile to look after me’.

On complaints clients commented: “I have not made a formal complaint but if there is something I am not happy with I just tell them and it is sorted out”.

They felt they were able to contact the agency and were happy with the support they received. The management team listened to them and the service was generally well run.