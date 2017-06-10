Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port care home has had a ‘Good’ finding from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog for the second year running.

The conclusion was reached at Whitby House on Pooltown Road which is run by Midlands-based Larchwood Care.

The two-day unannounced inspection found the purpose built two-storey home, set in its own grounds – which provides nursing care for up to 40 older people who need nursing support and/or have a physical disability – is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

At its last visit in March 2016, the CQC found improvement was needed in relation to care planning although the home was still said to be to be ‘Good’ overall.

The most recent visit confirmed the required improvements had been made and Whitby House meets all the relevant standards.

Care plans have been improved and provide a good record of residents’ health and care needs. People continue to be supported in a safe way and where risks are identified they are managed effectively.

There are enough staff available to offer individual support and medicines are managed safely with residents receiving their medicines as prescribed.

Staff know the people they care for and residents are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives with staff on hand in the least restrictive way possible.

Residents told the CQC that staff are ‘kind and caring’ and the inspector says they approach and speak with people kindly and with respect.

Whitby House has an activities organiser and staff assist in organising activities which reduces the risk of social isolation. Regular residents’ meetings are held and surveys used to gain comments on the service provided.

The CQC explains the inspection was planned to check whether the provider is meeting the legal requirements and regulations, to look at the overall quality of the service and to provide a rating.

During the visit the inspector spoke with five people who live at Whitby House, four of their family members and with eight members of staff in addition to other activities.

Residents said they continue to feel safe at the service and commented ‘You couldn’t ask for a safer place to live’ and ‘I have this buzzer all the time so if I need to speak with staff or ask for help I press it. They are good at responding to me quickly’.

Family members described how the service provides them with peace of mind as they are confident in the ability of staff. They told the CQC: “It’s such a reassuring feeling to know they are well looked after.”

Staff spoken with knew about people’s individual risks and how to support them in a way to keep them safe while family members have no concerns over the ability of staff to keep people safe.

Whitby House commented it was ‘proud of the many positive comments made during the inspection’.

It added: “We provide excellent quality of nursing and residential care in a homely environment with a varied programme of activities which is adapted to suit the needs and wishes of the residents.

“The philosophy is simple, to support residents to enjoy life to the full. The staff never forget that all the residents are individuals and they treat them with dignity, privacy and respect while offering freedom of choice and as much independence as possible.”