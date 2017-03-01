The video will start in 8 Cancel

Frodsham Wind Farm is officially up and running generating power for thousands of homes.

Creating the 50MW clean energy site has been six years in the making.

The 125m-tall turbines, which will stand for the next 25 years, loom above the Frodsham Marshes site.

Peel Energy managing director Muir Miller said: “We’re delighted to see this important project reach completion with all turbines now fully operational.

“The completion of Frodsham Wind Farm marks the culmination of six years of effort on the part of my team to deliver one of the largest onshore wind energy schemes in the region.”

(Photo: Peel Energy)

Construction of the wind farm began last April.

Initial estimates suggested it could be up and running by the end of 2016, but the final switch on was delayed until earlier this month.

Delivery of the massive turbine blades required a police escort as the carrier beds made their way along the major roads from the Port of Liverpool.

One by one the towering structures, which were manufactured by German company Nordex, were built up.

There are 13 turbines at the western end near Helsby and six at the eastern end near Frodsham. Each individual tower can produce 2.65MW.

During construction, opinions were split on whether they are eyesore or an impressive feat of engineering.

Either way they have forever changed the view across to the River Mersey and are impossible to miss if you are travelling along the M56.

(Photo: Peel Energy)

FWF is now one of the largest onshore wind stations in the country and the biggest in Cheshire.

It is also part of the Protos project at Ince which has been designated as part of the Government’s Northern Powerhouse.

Peel have committed to the £3m Marshes Community Benefit Fund to support businesses, charities, community groups and schools.

The closing date for the first ‘round’ of applications closed earlier this week. Another round will run through to August and from then on twice annually until 2042.

A pot of £120,000 has been set aside each year for the 25 years the wind farm will be running to offset its impact.

For more information about Frodsham Wind Farm visit the Peel website here.

What do you think of this story? Do you think the wind farm is an eyesore or an engineering feat? Let us know in the comments below.