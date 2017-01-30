Video will play in

Police have issued a statement after videos of a man being tasered on a Blacon street were shared widely on social media.

Cheshire Police have reviewed the use of the Taser and found officers acted ‘with reasonable force’.

The statement read: “Cheshire Police’s Professional Standards Department reviewed the use of the Taser and found the officers acted with reasonable force for both the man’s safety and the safety of the public and officers.”

The incident began about 9.35am on Saturday (January 28) when police received a report of concern for the safety of a male in Blacon.

A man covered in blood was seen climbing a fence into a wooded area between Conway Grove and Sealand Grove.

Police received further reports of a man behaving erratically in the area.

Officers made a search of the area and located the man.

Cheshire Police allege the man ‘became aggressive’ and was subsequently tasered to subdue him after he ‘attempted to attack the police officers’.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment and has been discharged.

He has since been summonsed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on February 15 to face a public order charge.