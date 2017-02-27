Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The gritters are out ahead of a severe warning for icy roads across Chester and Ellesmere Port.

A chilly night is expected with temperatures dropping close to freezing later on Monday (February 27).

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for ice in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s fleet of 16 gritters will be out spreading salt on the priority roads.

The Met Office warning states: “Ice is expected to form overnight leading to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.”

The chief forecaster added: “Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

“The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate.”

It is the latest poor weather following the mess created by the 60mph winds of Storm Doris.

Storm Ewan is expected to arrive in the UK in the next few days.

You can view Cheshire Police's tips for dealing with icy roads and frosted-up windscreens here .

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.