Chester Zoo released a video of one of its cutest residents today (January 16).

Gabe, an eastern black rhino calf, turned one and the zoo put together an adorable video of his 'best bits' to celebrate.

After his birth last year rhino keeper Barbara Dryer described Gabe as 'super-feisty'.

“We hope Gabe brings a lot of attention to the ever-growing need for the conservation of Eastern black rhino populations in Africa that are being slaughtered daily," she said.

"The criminal gangs aren’t slowing down and in recent years there’s been a huge surge in illegal poaching, driven by the demand for rhino horn in Asia, as it’s ‘believed’ to have medicinal benefits – although scientific research has already proved it to be completely useless.

“For that reason, Gabe is particularly important to the European breeding programme for the species as he will add to the genetic diversity of Eastern black rhinos in zoos across Europe, helping to save the species from extinction in the future.”

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed eastern black rhinos as critically endangered in the wild, with less than 650 remaining across Africa.

Gabe was the third baby born at the zoo to mum Ema Elsa and dad Kifaru by keepers at the zoo. The calf will stay by her side for up to two years.