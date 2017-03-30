The simple way you can save money from your Sky s

Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson was left fearing he had lost his job after making a major gaffe on live TV.

The actor who plays Ste Hay was on This Morning yesterday (Wednesday) to talk about the Who Killed Amy Barnes storyline when he accidentally gave away a major spoiler during a grilling by presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this week, Amy was seen falling to her death, with husband Ste coming out of a blackout with no memory of what had happened.

Tony Hutchinson and Diane found Ste in the bathroom at their flat, and the blood on the floor outside, which he remembered he cut on some glass.

But when talking about the storyline on the Chester-based soap, Kieron appeared to give away more than he intended.

He said: "All I'm going to say is that Ashley Slanina- Davies who plays Amy Barnes, it's an absolutely fantastic episode, even in the final scenes when I was...str...with my...no."

Kieron then threw his head in his hands and dived back into the sofa, saying he was 'going to get into so much trouble' before enquiring if the show was live.

Althogh Phillip tried to appease the situation by talking about the twins Kieron and husband Carl Hyland are expecting, the actor couldn't regain his composure, admitting: "I can't really concentrate right now because I feel like I've lost my job."

Hollyoaks continues weekdays on Channel 4 at 6:30pm and E4 at 7pm.