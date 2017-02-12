Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The judges of ITV's Britain's Got Talent didn't need to use a buzzer to show their admiration when they met Chester schoolgirl Erin Cross.

It was evident from their beaming smiles that Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were bowled over to meet the six-year-old as she spent the day as a VIP guest backstage at the BGT auditions in Manchester.

Erin, who is recovering from a lifesaving bone marrow transplant that will rid her of lymphoblastic leukaemia, was invited to the event at Salford's Lowry Hotel by comedian and ITV warm up man Ian 'Roycey' Royce who is known for his avid fundraising.

While there, she sat on Simon's knee and got to press the famous buzzer, which was so loud it made all the judges jump in fright.

But there were no hard feelings and Erin later enjoyed a cuddle from Amanda and also got to mingle with the crew, spend time in the judges room and even pose with presenters Ant and Dec.

Roycey, who described Erin as 'my little hero' who 'melts my heart', even saw the funny side when Erin gave him a Manchester United bag despite the fact he's a Liverpool FC fan.

Erin's mum Sarah said: "Her favourite part was meeting Roycey and Simon, as well as Ant and Dec. When she sat on Simon's knee and pressed the buzzer it made Ant and I jump as it was so loud!"

Next week will mark six months since Erin had Car T cell infusion therapy in Seattle, following a huge public appeal to raise funds in just a few days.

She then underwent the transplant at Manchester Children's Hospital over Christmas, and Sarah said things seem to be going in the right direction at last.

"Her weight has gone up and we've managed to swap an NG feed (Nasogastric intubation) for a proper meal, so it's great she has her appetite back.



"The past six months have just flown."





