Chester schoolgirl Erin Cross , who underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant just weeks ago, has been captured on camera showing off her dancing skills.

The sprightly six-year-old can be seen sporting a huge smile as she shimmies to a Calvin Harris hit with a staff member at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

More than 36,000 views have already been clocked on the viral video which was posted yesterday evening (January 11) on her public Facebook page.

Hundreds of likes and comments have also flooded in from wellwishers who have found inspiration in the youngster’s positive personality.

Carolyn Whitfield wrote: “So pleased to see Erin and the fantastic staff making Erin’s day brighter. She is one adorable little person who melts my heart.”

Meanwhile Kirsty Smallman commented: “This is amazing, inspirational and must be shown to anyone who may be even considering feeling sorry for themselves!”

Erin’s parents Sarah and Antony from Upton were left shattered when their two-year-old was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2012.

She went through three years of intensive treatment to rid her of the disease but just a year after it was completed she suffered a devastating relapse.

In 2016 Sarah and Antony issued a emotional public appeal for help in raising cash for breakthrough treatment in Seattle.

Support was overwhelming and less than 48 hours later the £100,000 target had been smashed allowing Erin to jet out for the procedure.

The treatment was a success and following further tests Erin was given the go ahead for the ‘final piece of the jigsaw,’ a bone marrow transplant.

Just after Christmas Erin had the operation and on Tuesday (January 10) Sarah revealed that her daughter was happy and doing well.

“We have good news to report! Erin is on day 12 after transplant and we have neutrophils today which is what we’ve been waiting for,” she wrote on Erin’s Facebook page.

“Up to now Erin has had a smooth run through transplant and hasn’t suffered from any difficult symptoms.

“She hasn’t needed to go on a morphine pump for pain because her mucositis and rash have stayed quite stable.

“Obviously we hope it will stay this way and that Erin continues to do really well.

“As I’ve already said its early days and anything can happen in transplant, but up to now things are going very well indeed.”

