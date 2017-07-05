The video will start in 8 Cancel

An annual tradition keeps getting funnier at Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High.

Teachers and support staff at the school in Great Boughton have once again pulled off a leavers video for their Year 11s.

This time they are lip-syncing their hearts out to Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake.

It was premiered at the Year 11 Celebration Service for the departing students.

The tradition of the staff video has now been running for five years.

Year 11 learning and achievement manager Emma Thomas said: “This is a lovely event in which we celebrate the success and hard work of our students who have come to the end of their demanding GCSE examination schedule.

“As always, we enjoy reminiscences, success and fellowship with the students, their parents.

“Our teachers really prove that our school community works together to nurture our students.”

English teacher and Year 11 tutor Eamonn Coffey takes on the starring role wearing a white denim jacket.

Deputy head Peter Coates, who is leaving at the end of the school year, ended 17 years of service with a mic drop.

Past videos have taken on Shake It Off by Taylor Swift and Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk.