Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Life in Chester and across the county over the past 100 years will feature in films being shown at Storyhouse next month.

Cheshire West on Film is presented by the North West Film Archive on Wednesday, October 11, from 6.30pm within the Chester cultural venue’s 92-seat cinema.

This specially selected compilation of fascinating films includes footage of Edwardian life in the city of Chester in travelogues from 1907 and 1933.

Join the crowds at the visit of the Prince of Wales in 1926 and see the last of Chester’s trams run through the city in 1930.

Look on as the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are seen on their royal visit to Chester in 1957.

Marvel as locals pull on their skates and take to the frozen River Dee in 1929, stroll around Eaton Hall in an early colour film from 1938 and look on as racegoers cheer Le Tellier to victory in the 1952 Chester Cup.

Elsewhere in the county, take a trip along the Weaver Navigation and catch the world famous Anderton Boat Lift in operation.

Take up ‘The Challenge of the Sack’ with the residents of Ellesmere Port as their refuse collections were revolutionised in 1961. And see how the city’s famous trained new staff in a 1984 episode of the BBC ’s Young Enterprise Show.

Marion Hewitt, the archive’s service manager, said “This is a great opportunity for the people of Chester and the local area to enjoy an afternoon or evening with a difference, and take a look back at life in and around their location in the past century."

The shows will be presented by the archive’s collections assistant Geoff Senior.

Tickets are £6 and can be obtained from Storyhouse on 01244 409113 or online by clicking here .