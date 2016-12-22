Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have joined forces with Cheshire Constabulary, North West Ambulance Service and the RSPCA to warn people of the dangers of drink driving, especially over the festive season.



Using the social media trend, the Mannequin Challenge, the resulting video shows a still life scene of paramedics and firefighters who attend to a man who has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident after having a Christmas drink.

The collaboration was the brainchild of Usman Akthar, firefighter at Wilmslow Fire Station, in a bid to do something creative to warn people of the dangers of drink driving.

Usman said; “On average 3,000 people are killed or seriously injured each year in drink drive collisions and firefighters are able to see first-hand the devastation and heartache one careless mistake can cause. We want to encourage everyone that it’s not worth the risk – imagine spending Christmas in hospital or mourning the death of a loved one lost in an accident that could have been prevented. It’s a tragedy that no-one should have to experience.



We are so grateful to have had the support of our colleagues at the police, the ambulance service and the local RSPCA in putting this video together.”