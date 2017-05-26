Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police will be patrolling Chester and a number of locations across the county over the weekend after the UK terror threat level was raised to ‘critical’ in the wake of the Manchester bomb.

Firearms officers are already in the city centre but expected to be out in force given 25,000 racegoers are expected to descend on Chester tomorrow (Saturday, May 27).

Armed officers are reassuring the public there is no specific intelligence to indicate Chester is being targeted by the terrorists. But the fact the threat level has been elevated to critical does mean ‘an attack is expected imminently’ somewhere in the country.

Cheshire Police say they have been ‘working closely’ with their communities to provide extra patrols for visibility and reassurance as well as co-operating with national requirements for support.

In addition, Cheshire is now in a position to have the back-up of additional armed officers.

Cheshire police & crime commissioner David Keane said: “I hope the increased presence is reassuring and shows the constabulary is doing everything to keep you safe following the tragic events in Manchester.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Officers, along with staff and the Special Constabulary are working with our communities to reassure and keep safe residents, workers and visitors to Cheshire during the increased UK mainland terror threat. We hope that you will not feel alarmed by the presence of armed officers in your community and that you will feel reassured we are working together to make you feel safe as you go about your daily business.”

He added: “Our thoughts are still very much with all those affected by the devastating events in Manchester on Monday night and we also are sadly mourning one of our own, Elaine McIver, who was one of the 22 who died. This tragic event has touched us all and we are providing support to any staff who need it.

“There are also books of condolence at a number of locations across the county for members of the public to sign and take time to reflect on such heart-breaking circumstances.”

Books of condolence are at Warrington Town Hall, Wyvern House in Winsford , Civic Way in Ellesmere Port, Chester Town Hall , Crewe Municipal Buildings, Macclesfield Town Hall, Westfields in Sandbach and Frodsham Community Centre where the fallen officer, who grew up in Ellesmere Port, is believed to have been living.

■ Everyone is urged to remain vigilant – be alert not alarmed -– and report suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or dial 999.