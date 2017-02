Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists travelling on the M56 have been warned to drive with caution as a 'distressed' woman has been spotted in the middle of the motorway.

She is in the central reservation of J14 at Hapsford , according to NW Motorway Police.

They posted the warning on Twitter just after 11.30am today (February 6).

The Chronicle has contacted Cheshire Police for an update and we are awaiting a reponse.