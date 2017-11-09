Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The manager of a city hostel is warning agencies working with homeless people to be on their guard after ‘huge quantities’ of prescription drugs were stolen from a private Chester hospital.

Sarah McGrady, service manager at Richmond Court in Boughton , Chester, put out a circular in case the drugs find their way onto the streets of Chester or Ellesmere Port .

Police have confirmed the prescription medicines were taken from Nuffield Health Grosvenor Hospital Chester, Wrexham Road , overnight on Tuesday (November 7).

There are fears the drugs would pose a ‘significant risk’, especially if they fell into the hands of vulnerable people.

Ms McGrady wrote on Wednesday: “To advise this afternoon we have been informed by the police that there has been a robbery at the Nuffield Hospital in Chester. Huge quantities of prescription drugs have been stolen that would be of interest to many of our customers. These could include ketamin, pregabalin, diazepam, zopiclone to name some."

“Police wanted to inform us in case they come into the possession of our customers as they could present a significant risk. Please be alert for changes in behaviour in our customers and if in doubt request professional medical assistance.”

Ms McGrady is asking professionals in her field to share the information across the region, including Wirral , and warned: ”These could reach Ellesmere Port with ease.”

John Pickering, hospital director at Nuffield Health Grosvenor Hospital Chester, commented: “We reported a theft from our hospital and are working closely with the police on this incident. We are unable to comment further while the investigation is underway.”

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft which happened between 8pm on Tuesday (November 7) and 7.50am the next morning.

DS Nick Henderson said: “I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around these times or anyone with any information to contact me. If you are offered prescription drugs illegally I’d urge you to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Chester Police on 101, quoting incident number 134 of November 8, 2017. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.