Sir Roger Bannister may have been the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile, but a Chester photographer has lapped the City Walls in just two minutes.

Dale Miles isn't superhuman but has sped up his video footage to circumvent the two-mile Roman and medieval structure in as many minutes.

He said: "In reality it was a gentle stroll but because of my surname, the walls were three miles that day and not just two!"

Dale walked around the walls with his camera and then sped up the footage 16 times its normal speed to remind ex-pats of their favourite city or help tourists get their bearings.

He added: " I woke up and thought, I would walk round walls then speed up the footage – a great way of showing tourists ex pats the walls in a very short time."

