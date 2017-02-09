Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Waitrose has announced plans to shut five under-performing stores – but fans of the upmarket chain in Chester will be relieved to hear that the Boughton branch is safe.

The company, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, says the planned shake-up of its shops will mean 498 workers face redundancy consultation.

Shops which have been earmarked for closure are at Birchley Green Shopping Centre, Two Rivers Shopping Centre in Staines, Portland Street in Leek, St Benedict's Court in Huntingdon and Queen Street in Cardiff.

While a restructure of management roles could see around 180 jobs axed over the next three years.

Waitrose retail director Ben Stimson said: "We'd always try hard to avoid closing branches but we review how our shops are doing commercially and respond where we have to.

"We'll be consulting with our branch partners on these proposed closures and will make sure they have all the support they need."

The chain has also revealed plans are under way to open eight new shops, none of which will be in Cheshire, and create 600 jobs this year.

The £20m Boughton Waitrose opened to much fanfare in 2014 and last year won a prestigious award for its design.