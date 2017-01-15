Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal rights activists protested both outside and within Waitrose’s Chester store following a road accident involving a wagon carrying pigs to a slaughterhouse.

The Lincolnshire Echo reported at the time of Wednesday’s incident (January 11) that 20 pigs died after the lorry in which they were travelling jackknifed on the A16 as it was travelling to an abattoir in Spalding operated by Tulip Ltd.

A number of the pigs died in the crash, while more had to be euthanised at the roadside due to the injuries they suffered, a spokesman for Tulip told the newspaper.

Members of Chester Vegan Project held their protest outside and inside Waitrose in Boughton on Saturday afternoon (January 14) because Tulip Ltd is a supplier to the supermarket chain. They claim all 180 pigs being carried in the lorry eventually met their death after the remainder not killed in the accident or euthanised at the roadside were later 'slaughtered'.

Activists say they were aware the pigs injured but not killed immediately could not be used for food and were offered sanctuary. But a spokeswoman for the Chester group claimed ‘neither the slaughterhouse nor Waitrose responded to our calls and messages’.

In an email sent to The Chronicle, the campaigners said: "Waitrose is the main buyer from Tulip slaughterhouse so we will be holding a memorial vigil outside Waitrose in Chester to pay our respect to the pigs who lost their lives. The whole industry is devastating but the fact that these survivors were shown no mercy is not acceptable. They will not be forgotten and their story will be shared."

Protesters handed out leaflets against the meat industry outside Waitrose in Boughton. They also entered the supermarket where they stood in a line holding placards and chanted ‘There’s no excuse for animal abuse’ as they walked out of the shop.

They were greeted by a female police officer who advised the group they were entitled to hold a peaceful protest but warned them that shouting inside the store was a public order offence. She took contact details for one of the organisers.

Nobody from Tulip Ltd was available for comment today (Sunday, January 15). Waitrose confirmed Tulip Ltd was a supplier but did not wish to comment.