Spice Girls fans will be able to reminisce when Vue cinema at Cheshire Oaks hosts a special 20th anniversary screening of the band's madcap musical comedy film.

The five-piece announced yesterday that they have organised a special one-off showing of their 1997 cinematic debut Spiceworld The Movie at a range of Vue cinemas across the country.

The film which sees the group zipping around London in a luxurious double decker tour bus having various adventures, was a huge box office hit all over the world, breaking the world record for the highest ever weekend debut for Super Bowl weekend in the USA.

Tickets are on sale now for the screening, at 7pm on Friday September 29 and will be available to buy until September 24. You can order them here