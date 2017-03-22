Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular music duo Into the Ark have signed up to perform at multi-venue music event Chester Live 2017 this summer.

Dane Lloyd and Taylor Jones will play a selection of their self-penned tracks at The Live Rooms on Sunday, June 25.

The South Wales pair hit television screens across the country this year during ITV’s talent search show The Voice.

On Saturday (March 25) they will perform before millions of viewers in the semi-finals of the national competition.

If they reach the finals they are in with a chance of winning £100,000 and a record deal with Universal Republic.

Dane said: “When we hear Otis Redding sing it transports us to another realm. You can feel the pain, the passion and the soul in it all.

“Music is the only thing that really gives us this feeling.

“Like a chef trying to describe why he loves to cook, there are so many different tastes and textures it becomes impossible to pin point why.

“All you know is you like the way it tastes and I think that’s all that matters.”

Dane and Taylor met as teenagers and bonded over their passion for gigging, their love for writing and their similar taste in music.

“We noticed how well our voices blended and surprisingly the response from the crowd said it all,” Dane said.

After their stint on The Voice is over they plan to take to the road and play 150 shows across the country over six months.

They will be stopping off in Chester in June for the music event which will also feature Kyle Parry, Sarah Jones and Sophie Morgan.

First release tickets are on sale now here.