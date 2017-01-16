Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Canal & River Trust’s North Wales & Borders Waterway has launched a search for up to five new members to join its partnership caring for waterways in Cheshire, Shropshire, Powys, Denbighshire and Staffordshire.

Sitting alongside the trust’s local waterway management team, the voluntary partnership plays an important role in providing strategic direction for the area’s canals and navigable river.

The aim of the partnership is to give local people a voice in the development of their local waterways so they can help shape plans, guide the trust’s spending decisions, develop local engagement and external funding, and champion the interests of the waterways.

The North Wales & Borders Waterway is responsible for six contrasting waterways and two magnificent visitor attractions.

These include the wildlife havens of the Montgomery and Shropshire Union Canals, the holiday hot spot of the Llangollen Canal, the towering Anderton Boat Lift, the stunning Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and the historically significant River Weaver.

The waterway stretches from Ellesmere Port to Wolverhampton, Runcorn to Winsford, Llangollen to Nantwich and Frankton to Newtown in Powys.

Partnership chair Brenda Harvey explained: “Our area boasts some of the UK’s quietest and busiest stretches of the 2,000 mile canal network and some of its greatest treasures.

“We are looking for candidates who are team players, able to engage and inspire, including talking to community groups and businesses, at public meetings, and with the media.

“The partnership has identified a number of project areas and we are looking for new members with the interest, time and experience to take these forward. We would therefore like to attract new members who have expertise in regeneration, youth engagement, education, natural environment, marketing, events or health and well-being.

As our area extends into Wales we are particularly keen to recruit someone with a good working knowledge of the Welsh language.”

The deadline for applications is February 17 2017.

For more information, visit the Canal & River Trust website www.canalrivertrust.org.uk or contact waterway manager Wendy Capelle on 0303 040 4040.

Email wendy.capelle@canalrivertrust.org.uk.