Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning any trips to London over the coming months? Well, you're in luck as Virgin Trains is about to slash rail fares.

The flash sale kicks off on Thursday (July 6) and runs until Tuesday (July 11) with 1,000,000 seat fares being reduced.

Customers can save as much as 50% as tickets start from £11 between Liverpool and London.

Tickets are available for travel between Friday, July 21, and Friday, December 8, which includes school holidays, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Discounted fares are also available on both standard and first class advanced tickets.

Offers in the seat fare sale includes:

London to Birmingham Standard Class, originally £8, now £5

London to Manchester Standard Class: originally £22, now £11

London to Glasgow Standard Class: originally £30, now £18

London to Manchester First Class: originally £45, now £30

London to Glasgow First Class: originally £55, now £37

London to Birmingham First Class: originally £26, now £17

The one million seats on offer comes as Virgin Trains celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The flash summer sale also follows the news the train company announced that customers can get the same priced ticket on-the-day as an advanced ticket.

To purchase tickets in the Virgin Trains flash sale, click here .