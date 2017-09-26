Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An iconic vintage stream train will visit Chester this weekend.

Steam locomotive 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe will be stopping off in the city on Saturday (September 30) after setting off from Tyseley near Birmingham and heading to Crewe.

The train is due to arrive at Chester station at 12.05pm and will remain until 4.30pm, during which time passengers can explore the city before the locomotive traverses the Chirk Viaduct, travelling through Shrewsbury and Oswestry before returning to Birmingham.

The Earl of Mount Edgcumbe is celebrates its 81st birthday this year, having been built in March 1936.

Three months ago, crowds gathered at Chester station to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman when it rolled into the city.