A partially blind 80-year-old man who became the victim of a vicious and unprovoked assault in Chester finally has justice as his attacker was jailed last week.

Callous Timothy Walpole, of Clover Lane in the city, will spend the next nine months in prison following the frightening incident on September 19 last year.

Sixty-three-year-old Walpole was cycling along Hamilton Place when he collided with his victim.

They exchanged heated words but as the pensioner walked away down an alley, Walpole approached him.

The 'defenceless' elderly man tried to turn away to leave, but Walpole assaulted him and he hit the floor.

He was left with cuts and bruises to his face and body as well as an injury to his eye.

An eye-witness saw an angry confrontation then Walpole struck the victim with a green bag and cycled away.

Walpole pleaded guilty to the assault and was handed a custodial sentence at Chester Crown Court on Friday (March 24).

Victim was 'vulnerable'

Detective Constable Stephen Owens, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man who was left injured but also badly shaken by what happened to him.



“Walpole put fear into a defenceless elderly man who was simply going about his daily business and showed no regard for the distress his actions would have caused.



“I can only hope, knowing Walpole is now being punished for his crime, it allows the victim to come to terms with the attack and to try and move forward.”