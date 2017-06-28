The video will start in 8 Cancel

This police video shows the concrete chamber where murder victim Christophe Borgye was buried.

The 35-year-old Ryanair steward's body was hidden in the tomb under a garden shed in Hylton Court in Ellesmere Port.

His three murderers wrapped up his corpse in tarpaulin after the brutal killing in April 2009.

Mr Borgye was only found after one of the killers Sebastian Bendou confessed to officers four years later.

Dominik Kocher had ruthlessly planned out the attack, even ordering a cement mixer to be delivered on the day.

His cousin and the victim's housemate Manuel Wagner was convicted over his involvement today (Wednesday, June 28). His fellow killers are already serving life sentences.

Bendou, Kocher and Wagner lured Mr Borgye into the kitchen at the house where they murdered him with paring knives hammer.

Cops found the murder weapons and the victim's SIM card inside the wrapping.