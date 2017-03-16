Sneak peek around Chester's new £37m Storyhouse c

Clear up has already begun on a much-loved £100,000 play area in Ellesmere Port which was trashed by arsonists overnight.

Piles of ashes and charred equipment were all that remained of the popular community playground.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze in Whitby Park at about 4am on Thursday (March 16).

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently 'helping police with their enquiries'.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council team was already on site taking the damaged play area apart by 10am.

Inspector Ian Stead said: "This is a well-used community facility and we are taking this incident very seriously.

"If anyone has any information I would urge them to get in touch."

A constabulary spokeswoman added they believe it is an 'isolated incident'.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the safety matting on the floor.

The parkour area, which at the time was the second largest of its type in the country, opened to the public in December 2015.

It is not the first time it has been targeted after being attacked by vandals in February 2016.

The project was developed by Parkour Collective, a group of local free-running enthusiasts aged between 15 and 23, with CWaC’s Our Place team, Groundwork Cheshire and support form The Friends of Whitby Park.

Whitby Park is hugely popular and is even a designated 'Green Flag' award winner as there is 'something for everyone'.

Cheshire Police can be contacted on 101, while details can also be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111.