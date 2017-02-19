Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon will create 70 new jobs when the new-look Bull & Stirrup Hotel opens on the last day of the month (February 28).

Actor and television star Ricky Tomlinson will officially open the Chester city centre pub and hotel at 11am on the day because of his historic connections.

Ricky was a strike leader, involved in the first national building workers’ strike for better employment rights, in 1972. The upstairs room at the pub was the meeting place for Ricky and the ‘Shrewsbury Pickets’, who took part in a strike committee and helped to organise the action.

The pub will open at 10am on opening day, then 7am daily, thereafter.

Wetherspoon’s has spent £2.63 million developing the outlet, which will retain the name The Bull & Stirrup Hotel, and will be managed by Dan Grist.

Originally designed by W M Boden, the three storey, red brick, Grade II listed building was built as a hotel in 1889, on the site of the Bull and Stirrup Inn, recorded a century earlier in 1789.

The ‘Bull’ name is believed to refer to the cattle market in Upper Northgate Street and the ‘Stirrup’ refers to the stirrup cup, presented to a person on horseback with their feet in the stirrups about to leave, as ‘one for the road’.

The Bull & Stirrup Hotel will be open from 7am until midnight Sunday to Thursday and 7am until 1am on Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm, every day.

Wetherspoon’s says the alehouse will specialise in real ales, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.

It will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub up until 9pm, throughout the week.

The pub will be wheelchair accessible and have a specially-adapted toilet for people with disabilities.

And the new-look hostelry features one bar, as well as a beer garden to the side of the pub, where smoking will be permitted in a designated area.

The hotel, which comprises 11 rooms, is set on the first and second floor levels of the building. There are three double rooms on the first floor, as well as six double and two twin rooms on the second floor level.

All the rooms offer en suite bathrooms, tea- and coffee-making facilities, flat screen televisions with Freeview TV and unlimited free Wi-Fi.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are displayed in the pub, together with information boards relating to events, including details of Ricky Tomlinson’s story.

Commissioned artwork pieces include a montage on canvas, by Cheshire artist Diana Bernice Tackley, as well as a rustic iron sculpture ‘Taurus The Bull’, on display in the garden, made by artisan blacksmiths at the British Ironworks Centre, in Shropshire.

Manager Dan Grist said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into the pub, as well as hotel guests, and we are confident that it will be a great addition to the Chester community.”

The company already runs The Square Bottle in Foregate Street, Chester.