A Vicars Cross pub saved from the bulldozers by a community action group is celebrating the one year anniversary of its reopening, as loyal customers are set to sign another long term lease.

The Centurion in Oldfield Drive, Vicars Cross, is now run by the ‘community for the community’ following a determined fight to block plans that would have seen the pub demolished, with a 64-bed care home built in its place.

A party to mark the milestone is being held at the pub on Saturday, September 16, from 8pm.

After successfully arguing the pub was not just a business but a vital social hub, The Centurion Community Action Group (CCAG) eventually struck a deal with Chester-based Admiral Taverns for an initial 12-month lease to get the pub back up-and-running and marked the occasion with a grand re-opening in September 2016.

Trevor Jones, chairman of the CCA, said: “What a long way we’ve come as a community. From the near demolition of our beloved Centurion, we now find ourselves celebrating the first anniversary of its re-opening. Since then we’ve had an exceptionally good year, proving that the pub is financially viable so much so that we are in the process of signing a two year lease within which time we hope to purchase the pub outright.

“This is definitely a major achievement and one that won’t go unrecognised as we prepare for a major celebration.”

Mr Jones and vice chairman Bob Hindhaugh were leading lights in the campaign backed by Chester’s Labour MP Chris Matheson, ward councillors, Great Boughton Parish Council, CAMRA and the Plunkett Foundation, which supports social enterprises.

In the space of a fortnight the community raised a staggering £21,000 to pay for three months’ rent in advance and other set-up costs.

Mr Jones added: “We always put on a huge number of monthly events including charity fundraisers, community bingo, BrightLife meetings, parties for kids, family fun days. Coming up we’ll also be celebrating Bonfire Night which had a huge turnout last year.

“All of these events are free and designed to cater for as large a cross section of the community as possible.”