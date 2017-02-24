Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are long delays for motorists heading away from Chester on the M56 this Friday afternoon (February 24).

One lane is blocked to enable the recovery of an HGV which left the eastbound carriageway and came to a stop down an embankment between junctions 14 and 12 at about 6.15am.

According to Highways England, there are delays of around one and a half hours against expected traffic.

Normal conditions aren't likely to resume until 2pm onwards.

