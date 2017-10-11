Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mindless vandals are said to have used a pellet gun to damage a window at a house in Ellesmere Port.

Police were called to an address on Princes Road at 8.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) after reports of criminal damage.

Luckily nobody was injured in the attack but residents were said to have been shaken by the incident.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said enquiries are currently ongoing, and anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 885 of 10 October.