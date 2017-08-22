Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Mindless' vandals have deliberately damaged cars and caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage during a three week rampage in Northwich.

Over the past three weeks, police have received 19 reports of damaged vehicles parked in various roads across Barnton, and in each case the cars were purposely scratched – causing extensive damage.

PCSO Di Wiggins said: “Over the past three weeks we have received a total of 19 reports of damaged vehicles across a number of roads within Barnton; including Lydyett Lane, Broadway, Cross Street, Grange Road, Emmett Street and Meadow Drive.



“On each occasion the vehicles involved have been deliberately scratched, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage for no other reason than mindless vandalism. Investigations in relation to all of the incidents are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.



“As part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone with any information in relation to the incidents. I would also urge anyone who believes that their vehicle may have been targeted, and hasn’t already reported it, to call us on 101.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 133 of 11/8/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.