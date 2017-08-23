Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s homeless got the VIP treatment after celebrity chef Luke Thomas donated left-over posh nosh he had cooked up for the rich and famous at this year’s V Festival .

Luke, who is originally from Connah’s Quay and ran Luke’s Eating House in Chester, gave the food to homeless and refugee charity ShareShop in Northgate Street.

At the weekend he had been slaving over a hot stove at the festival kitchen in Chelmsford feeding the likes of Dynamo, Sigma, Alesha Dixon and the casts of TOWIE , Made in Chelsea and Love Island. But Luke didn’t forget those going through hard times.

He contacted Adam Dandy, co-founder of Share, who helped distribute the food to 31 rough sleepers on Tuesday evening, along with donated goodies from Sainsbury’s, using the charity’s outreach van.

Adam said on Monday: “Share is extremely grateful to Luke for this very generous offer and this much needed food will be used by our amazing outreach team in the ShareVan who will prepare and distribute this food tomorrow night on the streets of Chester.

"Last week the team served 87 meals on the streets to people in need. We would ask any other restaurants or supermarkets looking for a way to put their unsold food to good use, to contact us too.”

Luke, who has regularly appeared as resident chef on This Morning alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield , has brought out his own cookbook and has a restaurant in Dubai with another due to open in London soon.

He said: “ShareShop is something I have supported previously and feel very passionately about. The work Adam and others do is truly inspiring. I'm delighted to be able to support them.”

Luke has worked with all the top names including Jamie Oliver but also Gordon Ramsay , and especially Heston Blumenthal, although it was actually his nan Myrna who proved his biggest culinary hero.

He fledgling career began at just 12 years old when he helped out at Soughton Hall and Stables Bar and Restaurant near Mold and at 15 he won FutureChef , beating 7,500 people to the title.