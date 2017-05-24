Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity has launched an immediate appeal for packed lunches, bottled water and soft drinks which will be delivered to relatives staying at the bedsides of loved ones injured in the Manchester bomb blast.

Northgate Street-based ShareShop, which is normally geared up to supporting homeless people and refugees, needs the provisions by noon today (Wednesday, May 24).

The Facebook appeal states: “Share will be holding a collection for packed lunches, bottled water and soft drinks for the families of those injured in the numerous hospitals across Greater Manchester, as well as emergency service workers.

“If you can do an extra packed lunch in the morning, please drop it off at Chester’s #ShareShop (next to Storyhouse) between 9.30 and 12 noon, or at Dandy’s Topsoil on Sealand Road from 7am.

“Our amazing volunteer Onka and his team of volunteers from Rossmore shops in Ellesmere Port will be taking any items collected from the people of #Chester #NorthWales and #EllesmerePort, directly to those in Manchester tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday).”

Monies raised by a charity event at Barlounge this evening (May 24) will go towards families affected by the Manchester attack. Organised by Bartend Against Bombs, there will be a bar versus bar Footgolf tournament at Mollington from 3pm followed by drinks at Barlounge from 6pm.