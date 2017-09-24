Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton-by-Chester High School Head of Year 11 and performing arts teacher Louise Tobias was one of the four strong Grosvenor Rowing Quad who competed at the World Rowing Championships in Slovenia.

The Quad, a boat of four who propel the boat by sculling with two oars, one in each hand for 1,000 metres, also included Valerie Edwards, Diane Moore and Janet Vorberg. The four started preparation for this prestigious event way back in November 2016.

The championship was held on Lake Bled and attracted a record number of entries from all over the world, with more than 4,700 athletes registered, 1,000 boats and 900 races taking place.

Former Olympians and thousands of athletes from all over the world competed at this fabulous location. The crew narrowly missed out on third place by only a 10th of a second!

Louise said: “The experience of competing at the world championships was truly fabulous and despite not returning with a medal it is one that I will cherish well into my old age.”

Grosvenor Rowing Club were able to celebrate success in the mixed pairs race when Diane Moore and Steve Walker overcame all competition to take first place and the gold medal.