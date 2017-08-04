Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 370 primary school children have enjoyed taking a walk on the wild side and raised almost £1,500 for the RSPB as part of a Guinness Book of Records attempt.

Upton Heath Church of England Primary School in Chester was contacted by Walk for Wildlife to take part in a world record attempt for the greatest number of primary school children walking at the same time, raising money for a wildlife charity at the same time.

All the children, with the help of the school parliament members, had a secret vote and decided to use the opportunity to raise money for the RSPB.

Paula Moreton, headteacher at Upton Heath, said: “The children and families of Upton Heath Church of England Primary School have undoubtedly shown that they are committed to ensuring that the environment is protected, in particular the bird population but also to improving their own health by taking part in this amazing world record walk.

“It was an extremely fun event with many of the children and staff taking part dressed as birds! As headteacher I am extremely proud of the efforts of our pupils, staff and our amazing families. They never fail to support our school and its fundraising opportunities in this time of great austerity.”

Alasdair Grubb, warden at the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: “We are proud that the children of Upton Heath chose to raise money for the RSPB.

“A big part of our work is about encouraging children to get outside and explore the natural world around them, so to have these children so keen to help wildlife is fantastic to see. Massive thanks go to all of the children, the adults who supported them and everyone who sponsored them. Fingers crossed for the world record.”

The RSPB’s ambition is to help more children across the country reap the benefits of spending time outside in nature. Research has shown that children who have a healthy connection to nature are more likely to benefit from higher achievement at school, better mental and physical health, and develop stronger social skills.

With the wildlife on people’s doorsteps becoming increasingly mysterious to them, the RSPB is calling on families to spend more time outside this summer and reconnect with the nature that surrounds them by taking on the Wild Challenge.

By completing fun and engaging activities ranging from fundraising like Upton Heath Primary |School did, to minibeast safaris and rock pooling, as well as creating a hedgehog cafe and planting for wildlife, families can take their first steps on their own wild adventure. There are 24 activities to choose from that will take families from exploring back gardens to towns, cities, woodlands and even the coast.

To learn more about the RSPB Wild Challenge for families visit rspb.org.uk/wildchallenge. To start Wild Challenge as a school visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswildchallenge